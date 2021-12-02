Putting Vooma into vaccination drive

As Covid-19 cases continue to mount, the national health department has declared “Vooma Week” in a bid to increase the number of vaccinations ahead of the festive season.

The vaccination push is set to start on Friday and continue until December 10.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said all provinces had been asked to increase the number of vaccination sites, especially in travel hubs, shopping malls and recreational areas, to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“We want families to be safe this festive season.

“Before you go home, before you leave on vacation, make sure you protect yourself and those you love.

“If you visit your parents and they have not yet been vaccinated, go with them to your closest vaccination site,” Phaahla said.

The previous two Vooma weekends in October and November saw a total of 650,000 jabs administered.

Health officials claim the estimated four-million people aged 50 and older who have not yet come forward for their vaccinations are at the highest risk for severe illness and death.

Phaahla said younger people were not without risk as they made up 40% of hospital admissions in people younger than 50.

“We don’t want the Vooma Week to be viewed as a government activity,” he said.

“Everyone has to play their part.

“We want to vaccinate a million more people during Vooma Week, but at the end, let us not ask whether government has achieved its targets, but whether all of us working together have exceeded that target of one-million people vaccinated in one week,” he said.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced an 8,561 jump in new cases recorded across SA, as well as 28 Covid-19 related deaths.

To date, there have been 2,968,052 cases and 89,843 fatalities across SA.

The health department also announced a range of other activities which form part of Vooma Week, including:

Vooma Vax Champs — a growing network of advocates for vaccinations across the country;

Vooma Vouchers of R200 for people aged 50 and over who come for their first vaccine; and

A lucky draw with hundreds of cash prizes of up to R100,000 for everyone who has received at least one vaccination by the end of 2021.

