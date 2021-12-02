Eastern Cape police commemorate World Aids day

By Devon Koen -

Sarah Baartman District police were out in full force on Wednesday as they commemorated World Aids Day with various community outreach programmes from Graaff-Reinet to Aberdeen and Joubertina.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said various policing precincts from the district came together under the theme, End Inequality. End Aids, to show their support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who had died from Aids-related illness...