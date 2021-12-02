Informal settlement residents suffer after July riots chemical spill

A Blackburn Village resident in KwaZulu-Natal has told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) how his community is suffering after chemicals at a warehouse that caught on fire were spilt into a river and polluted the air.

Kwanele Msizazwe was giving evidence at the SAHRC hearings into the July riots that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“On July 12, when there was unrest, we saw a cloud of smoke and were confused as to what was happening,” said Msizazwe.

“In the morning, we saw it was the [UPL Cornubia] warehouse that had caught fire. I was on my way to work. When I came back from work, there was a terrible smell.”

He said the informal settlement known as Blackburn Village was about 1km from the warehouse.

“After three days, we saw the water changing colour. Municipal representatives came and warned us to not use the water from the river because it was contaminated.”