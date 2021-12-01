Sars to challenge Jacob Zuma tax ruling

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) will apply for leave to appeal a North Gauteng High Court ruling that granted the Financial Mail and investigative journalism outfit amaBhungane access to the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma.

The court ruled last month that Sars must supply the two publications with Zuma’s tax records for the years between 2010 and 2018 within 10 days.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said he had received carefully considered legal advice and a strong recommendation from the relevant Sars governance committee to seek leave to appeal.

“The judgment as it stands, if left unchallenged, would undermine the sacrosanct principle of the confidentiality of taxpayer information, which is the bedrock upon which the work of Sars and other international revenue authorities is based.

“The public can be assured Sars will defend the principle of confidentiality on behalf of every taxpayer. Every taxpayer is equal before the law, and we will apply the laws relevant to Sars without fear, favour or prejudice,” said Kieswetter.

TimesLIVE