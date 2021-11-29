Community Dialogue | Power, water scarcity: what future beckons?
Join us on December 1 for a discussion on moving SA forward despite its challenges
For 14 years, SA has been saddled with rolling blackouts due to a host of problems at power utility Eskom. Coupled to that are dwindling water resources in large parts of SA, manifested by the current crippling drought in Nelson Mandela Bay.
With these basic services under threat, how does SA begin to talk about development and growth? Join us as we host an important discussion to not only understand the enormity of the challenges we are facing as a country, but also how we can chart a way forward.
Join us for the conversation facilitated by Siphokazi Tau, from the Centre for Women and Gender Studies, Nelson Mandela University. She will be joined by Funzani Mtembu, a development economist at Wits University, Veli Mbele from the science, technology and innovation department, Dr Gisela Kaiser, vice-president at Water Globe Consultants, and Tandokazi Nquma-Moyo, a published scientist and non-executive director at Methano Group.
This free virtual event is hosted by The Herald and the Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy (CANRAD) of Nelson Mandela University on Wednesday December 1 at 11.00am.
