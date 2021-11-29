Community Dialogue | Power, water scarcity: what future beckons?

For 14 years, SA has been saddled with rolling blackouts due to a host of problems at power utility Eskom. Coupled to that are dwindling water resources in large parts of SA, manifested by the current crippling drought in Nelson Mandela Bay.

With these basic services under threat, how does SA begin to talk about development and growth? Join us as we host an important discussion to not only understand the enormity of the challenges we are facing as a country, but also how we can chart a way forward.