Close to 2,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Gauteng

More than 2,400 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported on Thursday evening.

The NICD said a total of 2,465 new Covid-19 were recorded in SA, with the majority emanating from Gauteng. This increase represented a 6.5% positivity rate.

A total of 114 Covid-19 deaths were recorded.

According to the statistics, 1,950 cases were recorded in Gauteng in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, there were 1,018.

Gauteng has consistently been the worst-hit province for new infections over the past two weeks. This as the NICD confirmed on Thursday that a new Covid-19 variant known as B.1.1.529 had been detected in SA.