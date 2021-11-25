Guard of honour for much-loved Victoria Park principal

Astroturf named after Mike Vermaak as he prepares to retire after serving South End school for 27 years

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

It was an emotional morning at the Dave Weinronk sports fields on Wednesday as Victoria Park High School’s long-serving principal, Mike Vermaak, unveiled the new hockey Astroturf named in his honour.



Vermaak, 64, will be retiring at the end of 2021 after 27 years of service to the school in South End...