At least 800 families need help after Garden Route floods

Numbers likely to increase with more rain forecast from Thursday

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
25 November 2021

At least 800 impoverished families have been identified as requiring assistance after the recent floods along the Garden Route.

The number could increase as more severe weather is expected from Thursday. ..

