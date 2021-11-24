SA delays Covid-19 vaccine deliveries as inoculations slow

South Africa has asked Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer to delay delivery of Covid-19 vaccines because it now has too much stock, health ministry officials said, as vaccine hesitancy slows an inoculation campaign.

About 35% of South Africans are fully vaccinated, higher than in most other African nations, but half the government's year-end target. It has averaged 106,000 doses a day in the past 15 days.

Earlier this year the programme was slowed by insufficient doses. Now deliveries have been delayed due to oversupply, making the country an outlier in the continent where most are still starved of vaccines.

Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general of the health department, told Reuters that South Africa had 16.8-million doses in stock and said deliveries had been deferred.

“We have 158 days' stock in the country at current use,” a spokesperson for the health ministry said. “We have deferred some deliveries.”