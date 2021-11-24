Man admits assault on five-year-old but denies rape
After losing his bid for rape charges to be withdrawn, a 30-year-old KwaNobuhle man told the court his alleged child victim had lied and that he had never touched her the way she claimed.
The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, admitted during his testimony that he had assaulted the five-year-old girl and hit her with a plastic pipe but denied ever raping her...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.