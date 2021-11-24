Man admits assault on five-year-old but denies rape

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



After losing his bid for rape charges to be withdrawn, a 30-year-old KwaNobuhle man told the court his alleged child victim had lied and that he had never touched her the way she claimed.



The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, admitted during his testimony that he had assaulted the five-year-old girl and hit her with a plastic pipe but denied ever raping her...