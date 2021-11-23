These are the companies South Africans most want to work for
The Reserve Bank, Transnet and Google topped the list of the most attractive employers of 2021 in business and commerce, according to a recent survey.
Employer branding agency Universum Global on Monday published a list of the most attractive employers in SA based on an independent and comprehensive career-related survey.
The 2021 survey increased to 24,053 professionals who identified the local companies they were most willing to work for. This increased from 20,504 in 2020.
According to Universum Global, the survey includes 48 industries over 50 different occupational groups.
“The survey is revealing, not only for uncovering the most attractive employers, but also for unpacking key market insights about the ever-changing employment landscape in the country,” it said.
The group said the change in the number of considered employers has shifted throughout the years and business and commerce was leading the pack in terms of employer choices.
“Interest in searching for a career in education, however, has reduced, as has health/medicine. This reveals that the industries demonstrating growth are the ones experienced hires feel would fulfil their current career trajectories.”
Universum said though LinkedIn is the front-runner for online usage in finding information about employer brands and information, the employers’ career websites and corporate websites are still relevant in finding the most up-to-date, credible insights.
“WhatsApp ranks highly for information sharing and it emerged that it is considered important to keep hires’ online presence up-to-date and engaging, thus having this medium to communicate effectively and quickly.”
Other interesting findings from the survey showed that satisfaction among employees was found to be highest in the technology and computer software space.
“As the industries are analysed more deeply, specific industries emerge as forerunners in the satisfaction stakes. This is likely to encourage staff to be promoters of the brands in question. The front-runner is still computer software, with e-commerce growing in the wake of the pandemic in terms of recommendations.”
It also found that 62% of the respondents would prefer to work for an organisation founded in SA.
Here are the 20 most attractive employers of 2021 in the business and commerce main field of occupation:
- Reserve Bank
- Transnet
- Investec
- Sars
- Unilever
- AB InBev
- Discovery
- Coca-Cola SA
- National Treasury
- BMW Group
- First National Bank
- Standard Bank
- Deloitte
- Anglo American
- City of Johannesburg
- United Nations
- PwC
- City of Cape Town
- Sasol
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.