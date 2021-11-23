Four suspected cable thieves nabbed in Gqeberha

At least four suspects will appear in court for damaging infrastructure after the Gqeberha police arrested them in two separate incidents on Monday for allegedly stealing electrical cables.

At about 1.10pm members of the police’s Diving Unit arrested two men, aged 31 and 39, at a municipal water station in Victoria Drive, Walmer.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspects were digging for electrical cables when the officers found them.

About 2½ hours later, members of the K9 Unit also apprehended two suspects, aged 34 and 36.

The pair were allegedly digging up cables near the Sidwell traffic department.

“It is alleged that while the K9 members were patrolling on the N2, they observed the two men hard at work.

“The members made a U-turn, stopped at a distance and proceeded on foot towards the men,” Naidu said.

Their dog, Uzzi, pursued the suspects when they tried to flee and managed to stop both.

All four suspects were found in possession of digging equipment upon their arrest, and will appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha soon on charges pertaining to the Criminal Matter Amendment Act, Damage to Infrastructure.

HeraldLIVE