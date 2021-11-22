Residents urged to stay home due to heavy flooding in George

The George Municipality has suspended all Go George bus services and appealed to residents to stay home if they could as several roads have been flooded by heavy rains in the Southern Cape town.

The municipality on Monday morning warned motorists to be cautious along the N2 at the Gwaiing roadworks as water was damming in the area, making it difficult and dangerous to drive.

Langenhoven, Wellington and Craddock streets in the town are flooded.

“Drain lids are lifting due to the flooding and we ask the public to stay off the roads where possible,” a statement read.

The SA Weather Service had issued a yellow level two alert on the weekend of possible localised flooding and major roads being affected in Bitou, George, Knysna, Mossel Bay, Langerberg, Hessequa and Swellendam.