Man accused of raping five-year-old wants charges dismissed
A KwaNobuhle man who pleaded guilty to assaulting his former partner’s five-year-old daughter but denied raping her, expects to be acquitted due to what he perceives to be a lack of evidence against him.
In an unexpected twist on Monday, the man, through his defence attorney, called for his discharge in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.