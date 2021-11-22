Man accused of raping five-year-old wants charges dismissed

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A KwaNobuhle man who pleaded guilty to assaulting his former partner’s five-year-old daughter but denied raping her, expects to be acquitted due to what he perceives to be a lack of evidence against him.



In an unexpected twist on Monday, the man, through his defence attorney, called for his discharge in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act...