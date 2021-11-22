Breetzke aims for more success with the bat

A brilliant 152 not out by mercurial Gbets Warriors opener Matthew Breetzke was the catalyst for a commanding 130-run victory against the North West Dragons in the CSA Division 1, 4-Day Franchise series clash in Potchefstroom on Sunday.



Breetzke said conditions were good for batting in Potchefstroom and he wanted to come back strongly after being dismissed for just 22 in the first innings.