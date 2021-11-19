What happens to the information I provide via EVDS?

All electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) information is securely stored and the system is compliant with all applicable legislation.

The government has given this assurance to reassure the public about their personal information.

It said the information provided at registration helps in planning, as data from the system allows government to allocate vaccines to service points.

“Through the system, government can ensure that enough vaccines are available on a particular vaccination day. The information is also used to communicate with you about the vaccination programme when necessary. All EVDS data is securely stored and the system is compliant with all applicable legislation,” said government.