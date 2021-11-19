Your Covid-19 questions answered
What happens to the information I provide via EVDS?
All electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) information is securely stored and the system is compliant with all applicable legislation.
The government has given this assurance to reassure the public about their personal information.
It said the information provided at registration helps in planning, as data from the system allows government to allocate vaccines to service points.
“Through the system, government can ensure that enough vaccines are available on a particular vaccination day. The information is also used to communicate with you about the vaccination programme when necessary. All EVDS data is securely stored and the system is compliant with all applicable legislation,” said government.
The EVDS is used to capture Covid-19 vaccinations digitally and provide data to the department of health data analytics platform for monitoring and reporting purposes.
“The EVDS is under the direct control of the department of health. The EVDS is available to administrative staff and vaccinators registered on the system.
“The system can be accessed via web browsers using suitable and compatible devices. The system also includes capabilities for vaccines to enroll (express an interest to be vaccinated) on EVDS.
“Where the health department engages third parties to assist with developing and supporting the EVDS platform, they have signed commercial and confidentiality agreements, undertaking contractually to comply with all requirements of regulation 8 of the regulations issued in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, as well as the provisions of the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.”
The department monitors compliance with these legal requirements.
“To develop data collection tools and user applications for EVDS, the department has engaged Mezzanine Ware (Pty) and The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)," it said.
