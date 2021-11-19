Sundowns Ladies determined to emulate men's team and win a Caf Champions League crown

The antagonism between Ghana and SA will go up a notch when Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies face Hasaacas Ladies in the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League final in Cairo at 7pm SA time on Friday.

The nations are in a heated dispute over Bafana Bafana’s controversial elimination from the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at the hands of the Black Stars in the Cape Coast at the weekend.

The South Africans suspected match manipulation and fixing after Bafana crashed out of contention for a place in Qatar under dubious circumstances when Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye and his assistants awarded a controversial penalty that ultimately saw Ghana win the match 1-0 to advance to the playoff rounds.