Marktfees won’t let Covid-19 steal Christmas
Organisers praised for their high artistic standards
Marktfees is back with a bang, holding its first-ever Christmas market in Gqeberha.
Titled Marktfees with a Christmas Flair, the popular curated market experience will be held at the Tramways Building in Lower Valley Road from November 25 to 27...
