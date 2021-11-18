Teenage speedsters put Daniel Pienaar on track

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



With customised cars and the sound of roaring engines, pupils at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School are living every boy’s dream at the only known school in the country — and one of only three in the world — to offer motorsport as an extra-curricular activity.



Boasting their very own racing circuit alongside a professional rally team, the fresh-faced drivers ended the racing season on a high after entering two teams into the Sports Car Club Rally at the Longmore Forest race course — a notoriously difficult track...