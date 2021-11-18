SA’s men striving to be more effective fathers than their own, research shows

Three studies provide evidence that South African men are taking up ideas and practices of fatherhood which include close involvement in their children’s lives.

This is one of the research papers contained in the "State of South Africa’s Fathers" 2021 report released on Thursday.

The research highlights fathers’ accounts of wanting to be responsible fathers who are closely involved in their children’s lives by “being there” and providing both material and emotional care.

Though the men in these studies continued to prioritise their responsibility to provide material care, they also talked about emotional care for their children — using language in which notions of closeness, joy, and vulnerability featured.

Furthermore, they referred to using different activities to engage with their children such as play, physical affection, recreational walks, advising, and teaching.