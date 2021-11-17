WATCH | Kenny Kunene calls Malema a 'cockroach' over bantiti diss
Social media was flooded with reaction to controversial businessman and PA politician Kenny Kunene calling Julius Malema “a little frog” and “irritating cockroach”.
Speaking on eNCA, Kunene said he would "deal" with Malema, and threated to expose the EFF leader. He added that he would reveal the reasons why he left the EFF.
“Once I am done, I will then deal with this little frog. Julius is just an irritating cockroach that I must now deal with publicly.
“When I meet him, he must tell me that I am a bantiti to my face. In the meantime, I will be calling the media and addressing all of these issues publicly. After we have done what our people have voted for us to do, we just want to conclude our coalitions and set up our governments, and then I will deal with this little cockroach,” Kunene said.
His comments come just hours after Malema said he could not imagine his party working with the Patriotic Alliance, calling them ex-convicts.
Many were shocked by Kunene's comments and took to social media to predicted a “war” between the two.
Unlike the old school politicians of the ANC & the DA, these ones will swear back at him and call him names like cockroach.
They have no filters like him. He has met his match now. It's lit. pic.twitter.com/eCnos8E0ha
