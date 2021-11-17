Siyoni’s DNA found on suspected Jayde hit money

State vows to prove this was cash Panayiotou gave Jayde accused to leave town

The DNA of the alleged middleman in the Jayde Panayiotou murder, and that of his late girlfriend, were found on large wads of cash that changed hands, allegedly as payment for the killing of the Kariega schoolteacher.



This disclosure was made on Tuesday by Warrant Officer Phillip Bekker as he testified on behalf of the state in the trial of Luthando Siyoni, 41, who is accused of acting as the middleman between Jayde’s husband, Christopher Panayiotou, and the hitmen...