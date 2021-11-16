Salt Lake man killed while trying to stop mugging of schoolgirl

A young Salt Lake man was shot dead while trying to prevent a mugging in the area on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Curtly van Staden, 25, was shot at about 11am, down the road from his home in Harrington Street.

“His mother heard people screaming and when she went to investigate, she discovered that her son had sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Naidu said.

While the police were unable to confirm a motive for the shooting, according to a bystander and messages on social media Van Staden had intervened while a schoolgirl was being mugged.

The muggers then fired at him and fled.

Police are investigating.

