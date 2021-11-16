News

Ex-manager of Life Esidimeni project breaks down at inquest

Karabo Ledwaba
Journalist
16 November 2021
Families of patients who died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy outside the venue where arbitration hearings took place in 2018. File photo.
Families of patients who died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy outside the venue where arbitration hearings took place in 2018. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

A witness in the Life Esidimeni inquest burst into tears on Tuesday after relaying his fears about the potential harm that could be inflicted on disabled children if they were moved from a specialist care centre to ill-equipped NGOs. 

Former project manager of the Life Esidimeni marathon project, Levy Mosenogi, told the court he was aware of the potential crisis that could occur if severely disabled children were moved like adult mental healthcare patients were.

The inquest, which is back after a six-week adjournment, aims to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental health patients who died from neglect.  

Mosenogi said after joining the project in December 2015, he realised there was not enough time to move patients and he brought this to the attention of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

“I did not want to quit because it would have been worse. My greatest fear was that I would be stuck with patients with nowhere to go. It kept me awake at night,” he said.

“Maybe I should have gone to higher authorities.”

