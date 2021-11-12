News

Jayde’s killers wasted no time in using her bank cards

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
12 November 2021

Just moments after she was shot dead, Jayde Panayiotou’s killers started withdrawing money from her bank account and credit card.

During one of their attempts to withdraw more cash at Njoli Square, an ATM eventually swallowed Jayde’s Nedbank card...

