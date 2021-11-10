Fatal stabbing of pupil indicates depth of social ills — MEC

A fight among a group of pupils in Medingen village in Ga-Kgapane, Limpopo, has claimed the life of a grade 11 student.

Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the incident happened on Monday and the police were gathering information to find out what led to the fight.

She said the Limpopo departments of social development and education have dispatched social workers to start with the provision of psychosocial support to the family of the deceased, a pupil at Magoletša High School.

“Social workers will extend the same service to the school for pupils as they are currently sitting for their year-end exams,” Chuene said.