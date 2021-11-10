Can adding chillies to my food help prevent or fight Covid-19?

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, many have turned to nature to find a cure or way to ward off the coronavirus, but chilli peppers should not be one of them.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adding peppers to your food does not prevent nor cure Covid-19.

“Hot peppers in your food, though very tasty, cannot prevent nor cure Covid-19. The best way to protect yourself against the coronavirus is to stay at least 1m away from others and wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

“It is also beneficial for your general health to maintain a balanced diet, stay well hydrated, exercise regularly and sleep well,” it advised.

The same goes for hot baths, which experts say cannot prevent you catching the coronavirus.

“Taking a hot bath will not prevent you from catching Covid-19. Your normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower. Taking a bath in extremely hot water can be harmful as it can burn you.”