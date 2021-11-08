State capture inquiry witness ‘flees’ SA

In his statement, Williams said speaking out led to him being alienated.

“I’ve been let down by many friends. I’ve lost all sources of income and had to sell belongings to meet my obligations.

“I have suffered severe damage to my health and my reputation. Now I have lost my home, being forced out of the very country I acted to defend.

“I feel profound sadness that leaves me in tears. I shake my head asking: ‘How did it come to this?’” Williams said.

He said the government and corporates had failed whistle-blowers.

“They have let down all South Africans, preferring empty statements and platitudes over sincerity and authenticity. We are losing our battle against corruption because our government is allowing it, if not participating in it. We are losing our battle against corporate corruption because corporate boards and CEOs are allowing it, if not participating in it,” he said.

“We are losing our battle against the moral degeneration of our society because South Africans are choosing to be silent when we should be speaking up. I understand this silence. We only have to look at Deokaran’s fate and to the devastating experiences of whistle-blowers to understand the fear of speaking up. This is why we need citizens with moral courage, those who will do the right thing even when they face danger.”

He said even from abroad, he would continue to make the noise about corruption in SA.

