Motorist drives into back of truck on N2

Traffic was backed up on the N2 between Gqeberha and Makhanda earlier on Wednesday morning following an accident between a truck and a sedan motor vehicle.

The accident occurred 40km outside Makhanda. There were no fatalities.

According to transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe’s spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, the driver of the sedan allegedly drove into the back of the truck when he could not see properly because of the sun.

“The accident occurred at about 6.20am. It is alleged the accident occurred due to the sunrise and the driver of a silver Chevron utility did not see the truck and drove onto it,” Binqose said.

Both drivers were headed to Makhanda.

Only the sedan driver was injured and he has since been transferred to a hospital in Makhanda.

HeraldLIVE