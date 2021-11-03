WhatsApp sex pest case delayed

Self-confessed WhatsApp sex-pest Nicolaas van der Merwe, who pleaded guilty to 13 counts of contravening the Sexual Offences Act, will have to wait another three weeks before he is sentenced.

Last month, the 36-year-old Pinelands resident admitted that he had searched for the contact details of female estate agents on Property24 and then video-called the agents while lying naked on his bed.

In his guilty plea Van der Merwe said when the women answered his WhatsApp video calls, he would show them how he was masturbating.

On Wednesday the matter was postponed to November 24 after it emerged in the regional court in Gqeberha that a correctional services report was still outstanding.

HeraldLIVE