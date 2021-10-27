John Steenhuisen makes about-turn on possible coalition talks with ANC

DA leader John Steenhuisen has seemingly made an about-turn on his party's willingness to enter into coalition talks with the ANC.

Addressing supporters in Mamelodi on Wednesday, Steenhuisen said his party did not want to get into bed with the ruling party.

“The latest lie that they have come up with is that the DA wants to get into government with the ANC. And I am here to tell you quite unequivocally today, and in front of this crowd, that we do not want to get into bed with the ANC.

“We want to kick the ANC out of the bed. We want to bring them below 50% so that we can change this country. That's what we want to do,” said Steenhuisen.

He said when they had brought the ANC below 50%, they wanted to be the core of a new majority in SA.