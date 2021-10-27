‘Dowwe Dolla’ creator says goodbye to her ditsy blonde character

Eastern Cape fans have last chance to catch bubbly persona on farewell tour

Premium By Gillian McAinsh -

Kariega, Gqeberha and Jeffreys Bay have the chance to say goodbye to the ditsiest blonde on South African stages when Dowwe Dolla: Nou of Nooit hits the Eastern Cape.



As the Afrikaans entertainer tells it, she had planned to sell her lollipop and stiletto heels on Gumtree in 2020 “but auntie Corona and her cousin Nkosazana delayed the farewell tour, so come now because it’s now or never!”..