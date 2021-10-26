Remains believed to be those of missing Sherwood man found

By Simtembile Mgidi and Devon Koen -

The skeletal remains found near the Baywest Mall in Gqeberha on Monday night could bring to an end the painful year-long search for missing Sherwood man Adriaan Scheepers.



While DNA testing will have to be conducted to confirm the identity of the remains, Scheepers’s brother, Louwrens, said the person was still dressed in clothing confirmed to have belonged to Scheepers...