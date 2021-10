Motorists cautioned to avoid N9/10 near Middelburg in Eastern Cape

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Motorists are advised to avoid the N9 and N10 near Middelburg due to an ongoing truck driver protest.



Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe’s spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said the drivers embarked on a protest on Sunday at about 3pm, on the N10 near Middelburg...