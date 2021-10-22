More dubious Thalami Civils projects emerge

DA flags six other developments awarded to company behind Lesseyton Stadium fiasco

Premium By Guy Rogers -

The Lesseyton Stadium debacle is the tip of the iceberg in the province, with at least half a dozen other questionable tenders issued to the same contractor in the Eastern Cape.



This is according to DA MPL Vicky Knoetze, who said on Thursday the party would be lodging access to information applications for the details of the six tenders issued to Pretoria-based Thalami Civils...