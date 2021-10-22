EFF demands chamber stop mandatory vaccine support

Premium By Yolanda Palezweni and Devon Koen -

EFF fighters clad in their trademark red berets marched up Cape Road on Thursday, protesting against the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s support for mandatory vaccinations in the workplace.



Bay EFF regional chair Khanya Ngqisha said the party supported the vaccination programme but was against any employees being forced to take the jab...