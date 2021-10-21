Rhodes to confer honorary doctorate on legendary isiXhosa news anchor Noxolo Grootboom

Legendary broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom will be conferred an honorary doctorate for her distinguished contribution to journalism in a career that lasted nearly four decades.

At a virtual graduation ceremony on October 29, Rhodes University will confer a degree of Doctor of Letters to the retired SABC isiXhosa news anchor.

After 37 years of reporting and anchoring some of the biggest events in SA's history in her mother tongue isiXhosa, Grootboom retired in March.

She signed off one last time with her trademark “Ndithinathanda nonke emakhaya” (I love you at home) in a viewing that was watched by more than 3.8-million people.

Rhodes University vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela said: “Our nation owes her an unpayable debt of gratitude and appreciation for all that she has done to give much-needed hope to many South Africans in times of national loss and despair and for being a passionate advocate of the isiXhosa language in our society.

“Mam’ Noxolo read the news so beautifully and with such pride.

“We thought it was important for Rhodes University to acknowledge her many contributions to our society.

“Her trademark sign-off line will remain her profound and lasting gift of love, peace and care to our nation.

“Her humility and humanity is something that will never be forgotten.

“She deserves this highest honour of the university.”

Grootboom was born on October 8 1960 in Lady Frere (now Cacadu).

She spent the best part of her formative years in Tyatyorha location in Healdtown, Fort Beaufort.

She moved to Soweto in 1981 where she would later make a name for herself as a news anchor at the SABC.

Her big break into broadcasting came in 1990 after she had to stand in for the late Thandi Mesetywa and read a bulletin.

Grootboom’s ability to connect with audiences distinguished her as the face and voice of the nation during historic national events.

At the height of her career, she embodied the national emotion as the anchor for the funerals of important South African figures.

As a result of being entrusted with these critical broadcasts, she came to be known as “the undertaker”.

She was the calm, informed and empathetic voice appraising the nation at the funerals of Chris Hani, the PAC’s Sabelo Phama, Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Joe Slovo, Oliver Tambo, Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, Walter Sisulu, Albertina Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Steve Tshwete and young prominent, well-known personalities like Akhumzi Jezile.

On the day she retired from the SABC, President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured Grootboom by delaying his national address because it clashed with her curtain call.

The gesture was widely welcomed by the public on social media platforms.

Talking about the recognition by the university, Grootboom said: “I feel so speechless, I am out of words to thank Rhodes University for the honour bestowed on me.

“Each event of my life is a life lesson that cannot be merely explained.

“Even though I had minimal opportunities to further my studies, it seemed as if my dreams about my future were perishing.

“Today, Rhodes University teaches me that hope is always ignited when it seems as though your dreams are perishing.

“And when that hope is ignited, it leads you to a new dream.

“Today, I feel like I am a living example to the youth.

“This is because, when you devote yourself to your work, new opportunities open up.

“I am very thankful to Rhodes University for this opportunity.

“Only a wicked person despises success.

“Lastly, my fellow people, I would have failed if I did not express my sincere gratitude to my home language.

“I am being honoured today because of isiXhosa.”

HeraldLIVE