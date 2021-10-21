Mystery ailment brings court proceedings to a halt

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Shaking uncontrollably while wiping away tears, the 63-year-old woman accused of facilitating the sale of a 13-year-old girl to her 61-year-old brother for a forced marriage, was unable to communicate clearly while seated in the witness box of the high court in Gqeberha.



The woman, who is not being named to protect the identity of her brother’s child bride, clutched a tissue and mumbled as the court-appointed interpreter tried to find out what was wrong her. ..