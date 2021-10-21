Child rapist loses bid for appeal against conviction and sentence

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Convicted child rapist and kidnapper Mlungiseleli Patrick Tyane will serve a life sentence after a Gqeberha high court judge dismissed his application for leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence on Thursday.



Tyane, 51, of New Brighton, was sentenced to life behind bars in January 2020 after judge Irma Schoeman found him guilty on two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of attempted murder...