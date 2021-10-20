Motherwell protesters block R355

Police are monitoring the situation in Motherwell after protesters blocked parts of the R355 on Wednesday morning.

Burning tyres and stones were used to barricade parts of the Addo Road and the monument crossing, the R355 and R334 crossing.

The protests are believed to be service delivery related.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said no vehicles had been stoned.

“Traffic is moving, albeit slowly.

“Officers at the scene are clearing the rubble, but are also waiting for clearing services from the municipality.”

