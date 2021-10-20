‘Millionaire NSFAS student’ Sibongile Mani fails to have case discharged

It is alleged the millions were erroneously deposited into her account by Cape Town-based company Intellimali. The company is contracted by the NSFAS to make payments to students.

Mani is accused of failing to report the error and embarking on a spending spree, using R820,000 in 73 days.

It is the state’s case that this was between June 1, 2017, when the money landed in Mani’s account, until August 13, 2017, when the NSFAS found out about the error.

She was arrested in May 2018 by the serious commercial crime unit of the Hawks.

It was revealed in court that she spent the money in East London, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The state closed its case in July 2021. The matter had been remanded until Tuesday for further evidence and for the defence to present its case.

Mani made a four-hour long appearance in court accompanied by a woman who identified herself as a friend.

Mani’s defence attorney Asanda Pakade brought the application to have the case discharged in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The section provides for the accused to be discharged if the court is of the opinion there is no evidence that the accused committed the offence, or it may return a verdict of not guilty.

Pakade said Mani had no intention to deprive the NSFAS of the funds.

“The accused is charged with only one count of theft, and no other charge.

“This matter has its own unique features which sets it apart from the ordinary theft cases, hence we strongly argue for a discharge of the accused.”