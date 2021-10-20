Modelling not just about looks, says animal lover

Landing campaign on preservation of rhinos just up street of former Mr Eastern Cape High School title holder

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



For Gqeberha model Chad Varnicker, modelling is not just about fashion or looks.



That is why the former Mr Eastern Cape High School title holder was elated when he scored his first international campaign to advocate for the preservation of rhinos...