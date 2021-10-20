News

Modelling not just about looks, says animal lover

Landing campaign on preservation of rhinos just up street of former Mr Eastern Cape High School title holder

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
20 October 2021

For Gqeberha model Chad Varnicker, modelling is not just about fashion or looks.

That is why the former Mr Eastern Cape High School title holder was elated when he scored his first international campaign to advocate for the preservation of rhinos...

