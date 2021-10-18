Solidarity Fund and NEF to provide R450m to businesses hit by looting

The Solidarity Fund and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) have teamed up to offer R450m in financial assistance to businesses affected by the civil unrest that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this year.

Wongakazi Majola, pillar lead for the Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund within the Solidarity Fund, said the partnership was conceptualised after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in July that the government would provide R400m to the crisis relief fund.

“We received the R400m but we also received money from other donors as well. This humanitarian crisis relief fund is only looking at unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, while the Solidarity Fund continues its work,” Majola said.

She said the humanitarian crisis relief fund decided to focus on business recovery, medical and food support.

The criteria for choosing businesses include those that have had a turnover of R3m or more a year, and are from the areas that were affected by the looting. They must also have been operating before the unrest.