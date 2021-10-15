'I'm facing eviction because I can't pay rent': Autopax workers protest over nonpayment of salaries

Employees at state-owned bus operator Autopax, who have not been paid their salaries, say they are uncertain of their future and that of the company which is in financial distress.

The bus company, a subsidiary of Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), which employs more than 900 workers, has failed to pay their September salaries, leading to a protest march led by unions yesterday to Prasa offices.

The disgruntled workers, who include bus drivers and mechanics, told Sowetan that the “writing is on the wall” for the company and they feared the worst.

Some employees said they now face the prospect of being evicted from their rental homes and being homeless due to the nonpayment of their salaries.

Yesterday, the National Union of Metalworkers and SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) led a march in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, demanding that workers be paid.

This is not the first time Autopax employees have found themselves without payment at the end of the month. In April and May salaries were also paid late because of “cash flow problems”.

Autopax bus driver Queen Ntulusi, 43, who lives in Randfontein with her two children, said she might be evicted from her flat today because she has not paid her monthly R4,000 rent.