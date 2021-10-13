Disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay specialist could face criminal charges
As Gqeberha specialist Dr Gregory Hough awaits sentencing after being found guilty by the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) for sexually assaulting some of his patients, the criminal complaints against him are piling up...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.