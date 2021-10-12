Joburg's Pothole Patrol gets smart with mobile App and WhatsApp Bot

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane, together with Discovery Insure and Dialdirect Insurance, on Tuesday launched a new Pothole Patrol app and WhatsApp bot to fast-track the ongoing war on potholes across the municipality.

The smart mobility initiative is set to enable the speedy reporting of potholes for attention in Johannesburg as part of the ongoing partnership with the Pothole Patrol and the public-private partnership between the city and Dialdirect, together with Discovery Insure.

The launch of the app and the bot comes after the Pothole Patrol partnership has already seen over 50,000 potholes repaired since the collaboration was sealed by the late mayor Geoff Makhubo with the private companies in May 2021.

The significant amount of repairs completed in just five months were a joint effort by both the city’s entity, the Joburg Roads Agency, using its improved environmentally friendly Asphalt Plant in Selby, while the private partners used their own specialised equipment and additional asphalt sourced from a private supplier.

“We’ve made a considerable dent in solving the challenge of potholes on our roads,” says Discovery Insure CEO Anton Ossip. “We are pleased to take the partnership forward as we embark on the next phase, using the app and deepening our use of telematics to identify the areas most sorely requiring intervention by the Pothole Patrol. With the launch of the app and bot, we will make an even bigger difference.”

“The Pothole Patrol app is simple to use,” explains Anneli Retief, head of Dialdirect Insurance. “It geolocates potholes and provides real-time progress on the potholes’ repair statuses. With the bot, users will also be able to report a pothole and view the status of the repair.”