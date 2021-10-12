Tricks, treats and something sweet at the Herald Cooking Masterclass

As 2021 starts winding down and we head into the “silly season”, The Herald Cooking Masterclass is ready to provide foodies with all the tricks they will need for a fun experience in the kitchen.

The Tricks, Treats & Something Sweet Masterclass will be hosted online on Thursday October 28 at 3pm in an interactive experience with the Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs duo, Nadia Pillay and Donovan Miller.

“Kids can definitely jump into the kitchen with this one, especially with the decorations. It is a fun activity for the whole family,” says Pillay.

If you have always wanted to decorate and bake sugar cookies for events such as Halloween, birthdays, weddings or the festive season, this is the masterclass for you. Speciality cookies are becoming increasingly popular, adding that individual touch to many special events, and the chefs will show participants how to make and decorate these.

“We will also be taking participants back to their childhood with toffee apples. I remember growing up, going to the local shop and being so excited to get a toffee apple made with either red or green food colouring,” says Pillay.

Healthier treats will be incorporated in the masterclass menu, like ghost bananas (bananas dipped in chocolate).