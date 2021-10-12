Tricks, treats and something sweet at the Herald Cooking Masterclass
Register for our next online culinary event being held on October 28 at 3pm
As 2021 starts winding down and we head into the “silly season”, The Herald Cooking Masterclass is ready to provide foodies with all the tricks they will need for a fun experience in the kitchen.
The Tricks, Treats & Something Sweet Masterclass will be hosted online on Thursday October 28 at 3pm in an interactive experience with the Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs duo, Nadia Pillay and Donovan Miller.
“Kids can definitely jump into the kitchen with this one, especially with the decorations. It is a fun activity for the whole family,” says Pillay.
If you have always wanted to decorate and bake sugar cookies for events such as Halloween, birthdays, weddings or the festive season, this is the masterclass for you. Speciality cookies are becoming increasingly popular, adding that individual touch to many special events, and the chefs will show participants how to make and decorate these.
“We will also be taking participants back to their childhood with toffee apples. I remember growing up, going to the local shop and being so excited to get a toffee apple made with either red or green food colouring,” says Pillay.
Healthier treats will be incorporated in the masterclass menu, like ghost bananas (bananas dipped in chocolate).
Adding some local flavours and ingredients to Halloween sweets, the chefs will be showing participants how to make blondies (the opposite of brownies) and another childhood favourite, Rice Krispies treats.
Other tricks up the chefs’ sleeves include buying ready-made cupcakes from Checkers and doing some piping on them. They will also be showing participants how to fill the cupcakes with a little sweet surprise on the inside.
Participants are encouraged to simultaneously work in the kitchen while the chefs demonstrate the recipes from start to finish — all in under 60 minutes. The culinary series is sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio and is hosted online free of charge.
Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Schoonbee says the upcoming masterclass’s tricks and treats goodies can be perfectly paired with award-winning Three Peaks wines.
“The Three Peaks Merlot has beautiful hints of chocolate, cherry and plum on the palate, making it the perfect pairing with your sweet treats. The Three Peaks Dry Rosé is an enticing delicate pink colour, with candyfloss and pomegranate upfront on the nose,” says Schoonbee.
Participants are encouraged to register early to allow enough time to buy all the required ingredients for the Masterclass — which can all be found at Checkers.
