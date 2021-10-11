Big business owes Nelson Mandela Bay metro millions
Some of Bay’s biggest employers on the Top 20 arrears list
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is owed hundreds of millions of rand in unpaid bills from big businesses in the city.
A confidential budget and treasury report listing the top 20 business accounts in arrears revealed that the city was owed about R357m from some of the metro’s biggest employers by the end of July...
