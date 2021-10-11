News

Big business owes Nelson Mandela Bay metro millions

Some of Bay’s biggest employers on the Top 20 arrears list

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 11 October 2021

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is owed hundreds of millions of rand in unpaid bills from big businesses in the city.

A confidential budget and treasury report listing the top 20 business accounts in arrears revealed that the city was owed about R357m from some of the metro’s biggest employers by the end of July...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read