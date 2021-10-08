News

JUST IN | Municipal funds used for Mabuyane home renovations - Public protector

Premium
By Herald Reporter - 08 October 2021

The R450,000  used for the renovation of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's home three years ago came from funds siphoned from the bank account of the Mbizana municipality.

This was a key finding of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into money meant to be used for the transportation for the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read