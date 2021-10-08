JUST IN | Municipal funds used for Mabuyane home renovations - Public protector

Premium By Herald Reporter -

The R450,000 used for the renovation of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's home three years ago came from funds siphoned from the bank account of the Mbizana municipality.



This was a key finding of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into money meant to be used for the transportation for the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018...