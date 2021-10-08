JUST IN | Municipal funds used for Mabuyane home renovations - Public protector
The R450,000 used for the renovation of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's home three years ago came from funds siphoned from the bank account of the Mbizana municipality.
This was a key finding of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into money meant to be used for the transportation for the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018...
