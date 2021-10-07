Revenge porn survivor now helps victims of abuse

Organisation founded by Gqeberha couple supports those targeted by domestic violence

By Roslyn Baatjies -

Responses to a blog by Zen Williams about the rise of revenge porn in SA and the dangers of cyberstalking, led to the birth of her non-profit organisation, Rise Against Domestic Violence SA (RADV-SA).



Williams, 42, said once she began sharing what had taken place in her life, people from across the country reached out to her for help and it led to starting the organisation, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary in November...