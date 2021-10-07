Revenge porn survivor now helps victims of abuse
Organisation founded by Gqeberha couple supports those targeted by domestic violence
Responses to a blog by Zen Williams about the rise of revenge porn in SA and the dangers of cyberstalking, led to the birth of her non-profit organisation, Rise Against Domestic Violence SA (RADV-SA).
Williams, 42, said once she began sharing what had taken place in her life, people from across the country reached out to her for help and it led to starting the organisation, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary in November...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.